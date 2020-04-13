LATEST: 40 veteran residents have died at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Monday, 40 veteran residents have now died at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke.

According to Brooke Karanovich from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, 40 veteran residents have died with 33 testing positive for COVID-19. Karanovich sent 22News the updated numbers:

40 veteran resident deaths (33 positive tests, 7 negative) (+2 deaths: 1 positive who had a DNR and DNH, 1 negative who had a DNR)

88 additional veteran residents have tested positive for the virus

84 veteran residents have tested negative

11 veteran residents have pending tests

78 employees have tested positive

222 employees have tested negative

With more deaths being reported almost everyday, it has family members feeling very anxious and fearing for their loved ones. Federal prosecutors have launched their own investigation, separate from state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.

22News spoke with a daughter of a veteran resident at the Soldiers’ Home Monday. Erin Schadel told 22News what she wants out of these investigations.

“This is a problem that needs much more attention,” Schadel said. “I hear about these investigation I prefer the investigation result in changes that are made rather than fingers being pointed.”

Schadel told 22News her 81-year-old father is a U.S. Army veteran. He has a fever and is being quarantined at the Soldiers Home, while they all wait on his test result. Despite the state reporting an improved communication to health care proxies of veteran residents, Schadel said theirs has not received regular updates.

According to Karanovich, secondary testing for veteran residence continues to be expedited through a partnership with Holyoke Medical Center in Baystate Health for the 24 hour turnaround. There have been a total of 44 transfers to the satellite unit at Holyoke Medical Center for monitoring and Care.

As of Monday, an additional four contracted staff and one nursing executive have been added to support the work of the staff of the Soldiers’ Home.

Families can call the family hotline at 413-552-4764 from Monday to Friday 8 AM to 6 PM and Saturday 9 AM to 1 PM.