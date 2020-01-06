Latest earthquake in Puerto Rico leaves local residents in disbelief

Residents survey damage where a home partially collapsed after an earthquake hit Guanica, Puerto Rico, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. A 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking some homes. There were no immediate reports of casualties. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Puerto Rico has endured a string of earthquakes starting on December 28th.

The earthquake Monday morning was a magnitude 5.7; the strongest to ever hit there.

Previous earthquakes over the past nine days have ranged from magnitude 4.7 to 5.1, which are considered minor.

The U.S. Geological Survey said there was no tsunami threat, but the frequent quakes have led to power outages, small landslides, and cracks in residents’ homes.

Isabela Ferraro of Wilbraham told 22News that she and her family cannot believe the magnitude of the earthquake that hit Puerto Rico.

“My mom’s from Puerto Rico. So, we’ve been like hearing a lot about that. But I feel like, it’s just like, it doesn’t really feel real,” Ferraro said. “Because it’s like, I’ve never experienced it’s very like, oh yeah it happens but it’s hard to conceptualize.”

And we do get them here. According to the USGS, the Commonwealth has seen over 400 earthquakes since records started in 1668.

The most recent one in western Massachusetts was north of Northampton in November of 2012, but it was only a magnitude 1.9, which is too small to be felt by people.

There was a magnitude 3.3 quake in Westfield in June 2000, which is right at the level people can start feeling some shaking.