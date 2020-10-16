LATEST: Fire at Bondi’s Island Landfill in Agawam could continue to burn for two days

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Large equipment will be called in Friday morning to finish putting out a fire that’s been burning since Thursday afternoon at Bondi’s Island Landfill in Agawam.

Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois said in a news conference Thursday night that the fire was fully contained just before 10 Thursday evening but it could continue to burn for another two days.

He also said to fully extinguish the fire, large equipment will have to be brought in to break-down the landfill’s piles.

The department received a call for smoke at the Bondi’s Island facility around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

High wind conditions fueled the fire forcing a response from at least six fire departments. In total 81 firefighters were called to Bondi’s Island.

Chief Sirois held a news conference once the fire was contained and discussed how operations would continue as day broke Friday morning.

“At daybreak were gonna shift out some personnel, do a crew change and we’re gonna start (live)working with heavy equipment and start pulling this apart. We’re going to be here for two days or more potentially extinguishing this fire,” Sirois said.

The initial cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.