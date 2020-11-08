Latest Springfield Museums artwork highlights diversity and leadership

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new addition at the Springfield Museums also highlights the importance of diversity in leadership.

The “Standing on Their Shoulders” digital artwork set was unveiled Sunday, as part of the Museums’ “Voices of Resilience” exhibit.

The artist, Baypath University Student Cora Swan, is the granddaughter of former state representative Benjamin Swan. She described the piece as a way to recognize young female activists who are working to make real change.

Swan told 22News, “I was encouraged to make an art piece that focused a lot more on young women around my age or younger who started standing up for progressiveness and social change.”

“Voices of Resilience” celebrates the intersecting lives of women in Massachusetts and beyond, who have changed the course of history.