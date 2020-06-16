Latest stores in Holyoke Mall to re-open to shoppers

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall reopened on June 8 under phase two of the state’s reopening plan and announces retail stores and restaurants as they begin to open to the public.
Macy’s, DSW, Sprint, and Kay Jewelers reopened for business Monday, June 15. The mall will now be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“The list of retailers reopening continues to grow each day. Store teams are making adjustments to comply with state guidelines and are excited to be able welcome guests back.”Lisa Wray, Marketing Director for Holyoke Mall
Stores / Restaurants Currently Open:
- 110 Grill – outdoor seating only (Mon.- Thurs.: 11:30AM – 9PM; Fri. & Sat.: 11:30AM – 10PM; Sun. 11:30AM-8PM)
- Aeropostale
- Against All Odds
- AT&T
- Banana Republic
- Bath & Body Works
- Best Buy
- Burlington
- Champs
- Charleys Philly Steaks
- Charlotte Russe
- Christmas Tree Shops
- Custom T
- Dollars N’ Things
- DSW
- Eblens
- Footbeats
- Foot Locker
- Forever 21
- Fruity Bubble
- Gold N Diamonds
- Graphic Stop
- Hannoush Jewelers
- Hobby Lobby
- Hollister
- Holyoke Leggings
- iFix Here
- Journey’s
- Journey’s Kidz
- Kay Jewelers, open Monday – Saturday 11 am – 6:30 pm; Sunday fro 11am-6pm, with lunch taken daily from 2 pm – 3 pm
- Kids Foot Locker
- Kids For Less
- LA7
- Macy’s
- McDonald’s
- Mi Amor
- Nice Gifts
- Old Navy
- Pandora Jewelers
- PretzelMaker
- Rack Room Shoes
- Remix
- Royal Barber
- Shatter & Case
- Smoothie Island
- Sprint
- Sleep Number by Select Comfort
- The Children’s Place
- T-Mobile
- Trollbeads
- Tutti Frutti
- Unisex Hair Palace
- United States Post Office
- United Tractor Trailer School
- Zumiez
Stores opening June 17th:
- Aerie
- American Eagle Outfitters
- JCPenney
Stores opening June 19th:
- Claire’s
- Express
Stores opening June 20th:
- H&M
- Sephora
- Spencer’s
Stores opening June 22nd:
- Starbucks
- TDBank
- Xfinity
Stores opening June 25th:
- Aldo, but will be closed on Sundays
Stores opening July 1st:
- LOFT
Several stores and restaurants will continue to offer curbside pick-up. A complete list can be found at Curbside@Holyoke.
The Holyoke Mall has created “Healthy Shopper Guidelines” with CDC recommendations that everyone must follow prior to entering the property. They include:
- Face masks or coverings must be worn by everyone.
- Refrain from touching your nose, mouth and eyes.
- Keep a safe distance from other people, a minimum of 6 feet.
- Stay to the right and follow the one-way traffic arrows throughout the property.
- Wash your hands with soap and warm water frequently and for at least 20 seconds.
- Use hand sanitizer stations located throughout the property.
- Avoid standing in lines and keep a safe distance from other people.
- Avoid touching products you do not intend to purchase.
- Please assess your health before visiting. Avoid entering this building if you have, or recently have had, symptoms associated with COVID-19: a temperature greater than 100.00°F, cough, body aches, rash, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, etc.
- Avoid entering our property if you, or anyone you have been in close contact with, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or been placed in a quarantine for possible contact with COVID-19.