Latest stores in Holyoke Mall to re-open to shoppers

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall reopened on June 8 under phase two of the state’s reopening plan and announces retail stores and restaurants as they begin to open to the public.

Macy’s, DSW, Sprint, and Kay Jewelers reopened for business Monday, June 15. The mall will now be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The list of retailers reopening continues to grow each day. Store teams are making adjustments to comply with state guidelines and are excited to be able welcome guests back.” Lisa Wray, Marketing Director for Holyoke Mall

Stores / Restaurants Currently Open:

110 Grill – outdoor seating only (Mon.- Thurs.: 11:30AM – 9PM; Fri. & Sat.: 11:30AM – 10PM; Sun. 11:30AM-8PM)

Aeropostale

Against All Odds

AT&T

Banana Republic

Bath & Body Works

Best Buy

Burlington

Champs

Charleys Philly Steaks

Charlotte Russe

Christmas Tree Shops

Custom T

Dollars N’ Things

DSW

Eblens

Footbeats

Foot Locker

Forever 21

Fruity Bubble

Gold N Diamonds

Graphic Stop

Hannoush Jewelers

Hobby Lobby

Hollister

Holyoke Leggings

iFix Here

Journey’s

Journey’s Kidz

Kay Jewelers, open Monday – Saturday 11 am – 6:30 pm; Sunday fro 11am-6pm, with lunch taken daily from 2 pm – 3 pm

Kids Foot Locker

Kids For Less

LA7

Macy’s

McDonald’s

Mi Amor

Nice Gifts

Old Navy

Pandora Jewelers

PretzelMaker

Rack Room Shoes

Remix

Royal Barber

Shatter & Case

Smoothie Island

Sprint

Sleep Number by Select Comfort

The Children’s Place

T-Mobile

Trollbeads

Tutti Frutti

Unisex Hair Palace

United States Post Office

United Tractor Trailer School

Zumiez

Stores opening June 17th:

Aerie

American Eagle Outfitters

JCPenney

Stores opening June 19th:

Claire’s

Express

Stores opening June 20th:

H&M

Sephora

Spencer’s

Stores opening June 22nd:

Starbucks

TDBank

Xfinity

Stores opening June 25th:

Aldo, but will be closed on Sundays

Stores opening July 1st:

LOFT

Several stores and restaurants will continue to offer curbside pick-up. A complete list can be found at Curbside@Holyoke.

The Holyoke Mall has created “Healthy Shopper Guidelines” with CDC recommendations that everyone must follow prior to entering the property. They include: