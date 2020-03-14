Latest: Suspected coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at Baystate Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two dozen people underwent testing for the coronavirus at Baystate Medical Center after reporting symptoms.

The hospital told 22News the patients exhibited symptoms similar to severe flu or viral pneumonia and are suspected to have the coronavirus.

“Oh it worries me sure and hopefully they’re going to be okay,” said Paul Cacallo of Agawam.

Baystate president and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack said in a statement:

“Two dozen patients, who have undergone testing for coronavirus COVID-19, are currently in isolation and undergoing treatment at Baystate Medical Center. The patients, all of whom exhibited symptoms indicative of a severe flu or a viral pneumonia, are suspected to have COVID-19. We must take seriously all of the advice on protection.” DR. MARK A. KEROACK, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF BAYSTATE HEALTH

Baystate Medical is hoping that the federal government allows them to get their own testing kits. As of right now, they get them from private labs.

One Springfield resident told 22News, the spread of the disease is a growing concern in the community.

“Wow it looks like it’s really starting to grow rapidly,” Clarence Baymon expressed. “Because there hasn’t been a lot of testing I understand so once they start testing more we’ll get more people coming down with it.”

Despite the patients undergoing testing at Baystate Medical Center, the Department of Public Health says the only presumed or confirmed cases of coronavirus in western Massachusetts are in Berkshire county.

The cases at Baystate Medical Center are not confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control but the Massachusetts Department of Public House announced 12 more confirmed cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total in the state to 18.

22News called Baystate Medical Center Saturday who’ve said there is no update on the status of the patients as of yet.