Latin Kings leader pleads guilty to racketeering and drug charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Tuesday, the former East Coast leader of the ‘Latin Kings’ gang pleaded guilty to racketeering and drug charges.

Michael Cecchetelli, 41, of Springfield, also known as ‘King Merlin’, led the Latin Kings’ operation in the east, holding the title of Supreme Regional Overseer for the East Coast.

The Latin Kings are a violent criminal enterprise comprised of thousands of members across the United States. The Latin Kings adhere to a national manifesto, employ an internal judiciary and use a sophisticated system of communication to maintain the hierarchy of the organization. As alleged in court documents, the gang uses drug distribution to generate revenue, and engages in violence against witnesses and rival gangs to further its influence and to protect its turf. News Release sent to 22News from the Department of Justice

According to a news release sent to 22News, from the Department of Justice, Cecchetelli “pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO conspiracy.”

Back in December of 2019, a federal grand jury returned an indictment on 62 Latin Kings leaders on drug and gun charges, and Ceccheteli is the 43rd to plead guilty.

If convicted of the RICO conspiracy charge Cecchetelli couple spend up to 20 years in prison. He is scheduled for sentencing on July 8, 2021.