HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – At the Log Cabin in Holyoke, the Latino Scholarship Fund hosted its annual awards ceremony Thursday night. It was the 32nd annual celebration honoring the Latinx leaders of today and tomorrow.

This ceremony honoring 12 local high school students for their academic achievements by awarding them scholarships to help the students continue to purse their future academic endeavors as they proceed to college.

Eduardo Ovando, a Holyoke High School student told 22News, “It’s pretty special knowing that, you know, I got this chance to get this money, so I can better further my education and move on in life. It’s the dream of a lot of us here in Holyoke. A lot of people being first generation students and all that, so it’s really special for a lot of us and it’s really special for me.”

Nataly Velazquez also a student at Holyoke High School, spoke about how reassuring it is to have the Latinx community come together to aid one another.

“Being recognized for it and just knowing that there’s people from a Latinx community that support you and that will help you push forward in your future is really nice,” she expressed.

Many students tonight pursuing a variety of careers in social work and law.