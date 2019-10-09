Latinx celebration held at Holyoke Community College

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College is holding a Latinx celebration in honor of Hispanic Heritage month on Wednesday afternoon.

The celebration was held in the new campus center from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and offered food, cultural exhibits, vejigante mask-making, music, and art.

An older student at HCC born in Columbia told 22News how proud he is that HCC has firmly embraced its Latino students.

At the same time as the Latinx celebration, the college hosted its annual Transfer Fair for community college students in the area.

According to a news release sent to 22News, hundreds of community college students in the area will have the chance to meet with representatives from more than 50 four-year New England colleges and universities to discuss opportunities for continuing their educations.