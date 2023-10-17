SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In recognition of National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day, a local community organization held a free clinic at the Mason Square Library in Springfield.

The New North Citizens Council is committed to providing the Hispanic/Latino community

with the resources that they need to live a healthy life. At Tuesday’s clinic, people were able get screened for HIV, STI’s, and Hepatitis, as well as get their Covid vaccinations for free.

The Latinx community is among those who are disproportionately affected by HIV compared to other racial/ethnic groups. Their ultimate goal is to address these health disparities and ensure that everyone has access to affordable health care.

Anthony Perry, Outreach Coordinator tells 22News, “We want people to know that HIV is still here. I don’t think it’s going away any time soon so we have to try to educate ourselves around it and always try to make sure we are up on tests so we can know what’s inside us.

For those unable to attend Tuesday’s event, The New North’s Citizens Council provides services everyday at their center located at 34-38 Catherine street in Springfield. Everything from HIV antibody screening, prevention and education, and substance use recovery support.