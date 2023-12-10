WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hanukkah festivities were on full display in Westfield with the city’s annual latkes and lights evening.

Mayor Michael McCabe, together with congregation Ahavas Achim, and with the help of Westfield on weekends, brought members of all faiths to light the candles on the 4th night of the holiday.

Members of the community brought in their own menorah’s and got to light them, and take part in other traditions with the help of Rabbi Colt.

“Well it’s definitely one of the highlights of the Congregation’s year to have a big community party and Hanukkah is a really fun celebration,” said Rabbi Shahar Colt. “It’s really accessible for children and adults and there’s good food and games and maybe we’ll sing I don’t know we’ll find out.”

After the lighting of the candles, and singing of prayers and traditional songs, those in attendance shared in a feast of Latke’s, which are a fried potato pancake.