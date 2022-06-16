SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A launch party was held Thursday for the start of restaurant week in Springfield.

The city’s Business Improvement District kicking off the return of this highly anticipated event. 22News stopped by the Fort where the festivities commenced.

Restaurant owners told 22News the pandemic really impacted local Springfield businesses, some even closing up shop due to financial hardships.

“We’re celebrating the different variety and cultures throughout Springfield and the flavors of the downtown dining,” said Samantha Savoie of Springfield Business Improvement District.

Restaurant week is back in the city of Springfield starting Friday! The Springfield business improvement welcomes all 50 restaurants and encourages people to invest in their communities by dining locally.

“I think it’s important to support local businesses because it keeps our home alive it keeps Springfield booking and some of our favorite restaurants help those out as well,” said Savoie.

22News spoke with Nadim Kashoush owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill. He’s been in business for more than 20 years in Springfield.

“We are part of the community you want to invest in to stay here you know. We invest on so many levels and in so many ways and you know when you come and support us you are sure we stay over here,” Nadim told 22News.

Kashoush says people coming down for some outdoor dining this season, watching the Thunderbirds, or attending events at MGM has boosted business, and restaurant week is an added bonus.

“You come in you park your car early you have dinner with us you’re supporting us as a local business not only me. We rely on the MassMutual Center and of course the Symphony Hall so we have been blessed we have a great location in the city and people come to us,” said Nadim.

So Nadim’s is just one of the dozens of establishments partaking in restaurant week. we have a list of all the other sports involved and everything you need to know about this event here.