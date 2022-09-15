SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hot on the heels of last week’s state primary, a swearing in ceremony took place in Springfield on Thursday for a city councilor who won his special election this past Tuesday.

Former Mayoral Aide Lavar Click-Bruce won over former Labor Organizer Ed Collins on Tuesday. The duo sat at the top in a seven-way preliminary election in August. Click-Bruce was sworn in at Springfield City Hall and 22News asked him what issues he’s focusing on as he starts his political career.

“Public safety is number one on my list. In running the campaign, that’s what I spoke about. We want to make sure we’re focusing on better policing in our neighborhoods, especially Ward 5. I want to make sure I hone in on that, basically starting today,” City Councilor Lavar Click-Bruce said.

Click-Bruce is serving Ward 5, which includes parts of the Pine Point, Sixteen Acres, and Upper Hill neighborhoods.