Law firm hosts conference on new employment laws in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A conference was held in Springfield on Tuesday to help local businesses stay up to date with new labor and employment laws.

The law firm Skoler, Abbott, and Presser hosted the event. Topics discussed include why employers get sued for harassment, minimum wage, and the new paid family and medical leave law that will impact employers this summer.

“It’s coming. And it’s a big change,” Timothy Murphy explained. “If you’re not in compliance, then there’s a high price to pay.”

Employers will begin paying into the paid family and medical leave fund on July 1, 2019.

Employees will be able to use this benefit beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

