SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Western New England University School of Law Professor Tina Cafaro is appointed to a new position as Associate Justice of the District Court.

Cafaro is saying goodbye to Western New England University School of Law after 21 years of being a Clinical Professor of Law and the Director of Criminal Law Clinics. This role enabled her to instruct students in prosecution and defense clinics.

“I am deeply humbled and honored by my appointment,” said Cafaro. “I have enjoyed every minute of the past two decades working at WNE School of Law. My colleagues are talented and skilled educators, and our student body is made up of engaged, bright, and committed students who constantly make WNE and the legal profession proud. I am blessed to have been a part of each one of their lives. I am excited to take on a new role in the justice system, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds.”

A news release from Western New England University, shared the previous roles Cafaro has encountered during the course of her career. Her first position was clerk for the Honorable Justice Kent B. Smith of the Massachusetts Appeals Court in 1995. She later became an Assistant District attorney in 1996 at the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office. Since 1999, Cafaro had been actively involved as an instructor for the Massachusetts Police Training Committee, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Massachusetts Trial Court Academies.

Cafaro earned her bachelor’s degree in 1992 from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and her Juris Doctorate in 1995 from Western New England University School of Law.

“Although we will miss her very much once she ascends to the bench, we collectively take pride in her accomplishment and look forward to the wisdom, integrity, and thoughtfulness that she will bring to the bench,” said Law School Dean Sudha Setty in an announcement to the WNE community.