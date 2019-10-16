Law students sit in on actual cases in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tomorrow’s lawyers got a taste of real-world experience Wednesday at Western New England University Law School in Springfield.

The Massachusetts Appeals Court heard cases at the law school Wednesday to build on what law students learn in the classroom out of textbooks.

Third-year law student Julie Page of Greenfield is grateful for the opportunity to sit in and watch the court of appeals at work, hearing and deciding actual cases.

“The hands-on experience is what actually matters. I may read a textbook, but putting into motion and being able to work with people who are real world out there, with real-world experience, is what matters,” Page told 22News.

Twice every year the panel of judges take their docket on the road to Springfield. Their special sitting is for the sole purpose of giving students access to real arguments pertaining to real cases.