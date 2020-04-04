Lawmakers conducting investigation into Holyoke Soldiers’ Home deaths

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An independent investigator has been brought in by the state to try and figure out why it took more than 10 deaths to release certain critical information from the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke.

State lawmakers applauded the Baker Administration for taking swift action to protect residents at the Holyoke facility.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders provided an update Friday on the state’s response inside the Soldiers’ Home. She says they have sectioned off areas of the facility for those who test positive and they are working with local hospitals to transport people who need additional medical care.

Several state lawmakers told 22News, they are skeptical about administrators there so they want to conduct their own investigation.

We need explanations about what happened and why the spread was allowed to continue in that way for as long as it did, there’s quite a lot of unanswered questions. Massachusetts Senator Eric Lesser (D)

The state has deployed a mobile testing unit to the facility to test every resident and staff member to prevent community spread.