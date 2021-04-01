Lawmakers extending Holyoke Home inquiry, invite Urena to testify

BOSTON (SHNS) – Lawmakers missed Gov. Charlie Baker’s deadline to approve a bill for construction of a new Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, and now they will seek an extension to keep their investigation into the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the facility running beyond its targeted end date.

An order the House and Senate adopted last summer creating an oversight committee to probe the dozens of veteran deaths at the home set a March 31, 2021 deadline for the panel to file its report and any legislative recommendations.

On Thursday, one day after that deadline, the committee’s chairs said in a statement to the News Service that they want to keep meeting for “a few more weeks” and scheduled another hearing for Monday, April 5.

“Due to the seriousness of the events that unfolded at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home and ongoing conversations with subject matter experts, stakeholders, and the Veteran community, the committee has sought an extension of a few weeks to finalize its report,” Rep. Linda Dean Campbell and Sen. Michael Rush said in the statement.

Brian McGahie, Campbell’s staff director, said the date for the extension is “not set yet and will depend on those who may wish to testify.” The chairs have been in contact with legislative leaders about pushing back the original deadline, McGahie said.

Next week’s hearing will be the eighth the panel has held since its formation, and chairs plan to hear testimony from medical and academic experts about best practices in the long-term care industry.

Campbell and Rush said they also invited former Veterans’ Services Secretary Francisco Urena, who resigned one day before publication of U.S. Attorney Mark Pearlstein’s investigation into the outbreak, to testify before the committee at some point but have not received an answer.