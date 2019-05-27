Lawmakers, families remember military members at Agawam Veterans Cemetery

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Top state lawmakers attended a Memorial Day ceremony at the Agawam Veterans Cemetery on Monday.

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and Congressman Richard Neal spoke to veterans and their families about the importance of their loved one’s service to the country and the Commonwealth.

During the ceremony at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, lawmakers thanked our veterans and active military members for defending the constitution and the American way of life.

Representative John Velis who just came back from an overseas deployment said Memorial Day is about remembering soldiers who did not return home.

“This is about a day we pay honor to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of everything that we have,” Velis told 22News. “This is a beautiful, beautiful day here in Agawam and in America and we owe it all to our service members who left it all on the battlefield so it’s just an honor to be here.”

Congressman Richard Neal reflected on how our military’s efforts have helped to spread and sustain democracy.

“One of the great military achievements in the history of the world was the success of NATO, it stopped the march of fascism, it stopped the march of Nazism, and it came to conclude that we would not surrender to communism,” said Neal.

Men and women signed up at a young age to put on a uniform and go to war. Their sacrifices are the reason we celebrate Memorial Day every year.

Volunteers placed American flags by each of their headstones. Family members also left flowers to pay tribute to their legacy of freedom.

Flags are flown at half-staff on Memorial Day to honor the men and women who fought for and died for our freedom.

