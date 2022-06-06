SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WLWP) – The Springfield Legislative Delegation saluted the work of the Caring Health Center with financial assistance to continue their good work helping low-income families on Monday.

22News saw the lawmakers visiting the Care Center with a large thank you check.

Senator Adam Gomez and his legislative colleagues came calling at the health center with a check for one hundred and fifty thousand dollars. Since opening its doors in 1995-the Caring health center has established itself as a significant community health provider for low-income families-and more recently their vaccination programs during the pandemic.

“What they were doing at their vaccination site-and the longevity they had in the community we provide the resources when it comes to low-income deserving by the caring health center,” said Senator Adam Gomez of Springfield.

The one hundred and fifty thousand dollars will apparently help the Caring Health Center move forward on one of its major projects.

“the learning institute, we are really excited about this money because it allows us to give back to the community particularly to give back to the community of color,” said the President of Caring Health Center Tania Barber.

With clinics in downtown Springfield, Forest Park, and Pine Point, the Caring Health Center serves those in need in nearly two dozen Western Massachusetts communities.