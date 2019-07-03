Lawmakers introduce new bill to help prevent hot car deaths

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Lawmakers introduced a new bill that would make a special alarm mandatory on all new cars.

The bill would require new passenger cars to come with a visual and audible alarm that goes off when your car turns off, reminding you to check your back seat, to prevent child hot car deaths.

Hot car deaths hit an all-time high in 2018 – when 52 children died. Seventeen children have already died this year after being left in hot cars. The hot car act of 2019 was introduced in the house this week and would require new cars to be made with an alarm that alerts you to a child left in the back seat when you shut off your engine.

“My kids talk a lot these days, so it wouldn’t be that easy to forget you’re back there, but I think these things can happen as a parent, why not do something to prevent a child being left in a car especially on a hot summer day,” said Charlotte Capogna-Amias of Northampton.

Cars can heat up fast, and it doesn’t have to be all that warm out. According to healthychildren.org, heat stroke can happen in a car even when it’s just 57 degrees outside.

The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers is pushing for more public awareness, and not new car requirements to save lives. The group said only 13 percent of new car buyers have kids under six, and “with people keeping cars longer, it takes about two decades for a technology to reach all passenger vehicles on the road.”

“I think anything that will help is a good idea, but I don’t know about mandatory alarms, that seems a little over the top,” said Bonnie Feldstein of Amherst.

Similar legislation was drafted in 2017 but was never passed.

In an effort to prevent these heat stroke deaths, automaker GMC has made its rear seat reminder technology standard in around 20 of their vehicles.