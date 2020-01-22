Lawmakers join members of St. John’s Congregational Church to wish senior pastor farewell

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A bittersweet celebration for a beloved Springfield pastor on Tuesday evening.

It was a full house at St. John’s Congregational Chruch on Hancock Street, to say farewell to Rev. Dr. Calvin J. McFadden, Sr.

After serving as the congregations senior pastor the last decade, Dr. McFadden announced to the community that he will be leaving western Massachusetts for Houston, Texas, where he’s accepted a new pastorate.

Members of St. John’s told 22News, McFadden has played a pivotal role in the community, and while they’re excited about his next chapter. They’re sad to know his time in Springfield has come to an end.

“He built this beautiful church were in right now, so we’re grateful to his leadership,” said Denise Jordan, a church member. “We’ve had so many great pastors come through our doors. We’re always sorry to see them go, we know that God has another assignment for them.”

McFadden is also the executive director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Charter School of Excellence in the city.

Local and state officials, as well as McFadden’s wife and children, attended Tuesday night’s farewell celebration.