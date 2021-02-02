Lawmakers question plans for smaller Soldiers’ Home In Holyoke

BOSTON (SHNS) – A bipartisan group of 82 state lawmakers wrote to Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday, voicing concerns with proposed plans for a new Holyoke Soldiers’ Home facility.

Westfield Sen. John Velis, who spearheaded the letter, said in a statement that he does not believe the 192-bed facility recommended by architecture firm Payette will be sufficient. The home’s current capacity is 235, according to Velis’ office.

The letter raises the prospect of future conflicts or wars that could lead to a larger population of veterans over time, and says that it is “unreasonable to anticipate” how many National Guard and Reserve members of the armed forces will ultimately achieve veteran status.

“In the future, the Veteran population could increase exponentially to a level that is impossible to accurately predict,” the lawmakers wrote. “It is unrealistic to foresee a smaller number of beds needed at the Soldiers’ Home, conversely, it is reasonable and eminently responsible to foresee a need for a greater number of beds. If the choice is between filling a vacancy or turning a Veteran away, the choice is abundantly clear.”

The letter also asks the administration to consider including a formal plan for a behavioral health unit and “allow input and opinions from members of the Legislature consistent with the outlined timeline” of an April 15 application deadline for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs state home construction grant program.

A deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home this spring prompted multiple investigations and led the Baker administration to pursue a series of reforms, including capital improvements. Velis, a veteran and major in the Army Reserves, said that while a new facility is “badly needed,” it must “have the capacity and resources necessary to be sustainable for years to come.”