Lawmakers to miss approval deadline for Holyoke Soldiers’ Home revitalization project

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The revitalization project for the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home may face a long delay as lawmakers are on pace to miss the approval deadline of April 1.

A hearing on the bill to build a new home is scheduled at the statehouse on April 5, after Governor Baker’s deadline. The Department of Veterans Affairs Deadline is April 15th. Governor Charlie Baker’s $400 million proposal to build a new home has to be passed by the state legislature by April 1 to take advantage of federal funding.

Governor Baker says missing that deadline will delay the project until the next federal grant cycle. He originally filed the proposal on February 11th.

Local coalitions have been calling for better living conditions at the Soldiers’ Home since the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility. The proposed new facility was expected to include 237 beds for veteran residents with private rooms and bathrooms.

The deadline was to secure federal funding through Veterans Administration Grant Program to cover 65 percent of project costs.

Today the American flag returns to full-staff at the home as a symbol of hope. It’s been at half staff since April 2020 when a state of emergency was declared at the home due to the COVID-19 outbreak.