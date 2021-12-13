SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will be joined by House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal at the Springfield’s Union Station to discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will increase economic growth.

The visit of Secretary Walsh comes as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s nationwide tour to highlight how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will improve communities across the country. He will be joined by Richard Neal at 11:15 Monday morning. The two will offer remarks on the station’s platform.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides historic levels of federal funding for Massachusetts’ infrastructure, which has long suffered a systemic lack of investment,” said Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. “By modernizing transportation systems and building sustainable transit options for all communities, this historic plan will create millions of jobs, strengthen America’s economy and provide workers a pathway to the middle class.”

Based on formula funding alone, Massachusetts would expect to receive about $2.8 billion over five years under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve public transportation options across the state.