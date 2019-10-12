Lawmakers tour Chicopee Comp to promote vocational education

Chicopee, Mass. (WWLP) – State Senator Eric Lesser and Representative Joe Wagner visited Chicopee Comprehensive High School Friday afternoon.

They toured the school which included stops in multiple shop classes, like electric and automotive mechanics. This visit to Chicopee Comp was all about promoting CTE programs or Career and Technical Education.

Many vocational schools have long waitlists but according to Senator Lesser, there are many high paying careers in the trades that are being left unfilled.

Senator Lesser told 22News, “There’s an acknowledgment now that these are incredible careers that offer a lot that offer salaries and we need to really work and focus on getting the resources and money to the programs sot that kids can have that kind of opportunity.”

Millions of dollars have been allocated to advance education in Massachusetts and a lot of that funding goes towards CTE programs like the ones offered at Chicopee Comp.

Representative Joseph Wagner told 22News, “We are about to undertake a large education reform that’s going to put $1.5 billion of new money into education funding. Some of that will find it’s way to career tech ed programs and rightfully so.”

The funding that goes towards CTE programs will help finance new equipment and will help close the waitlist at highschools with CTE programs.

Right now, 3,200 people are on waitlists for vocational schools in Massachusetts.