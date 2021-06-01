Lawmakers want Gov. Baker to testify again in Holyoke Soldiers’ Home hearing

BOSTON (WWLP) – Legislators continue to point blame over the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

Well, now that funding for a new Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke has been approved, lawmakers are turning their attention to finding out who’s responsible for the outbreak.

A legislative report released last week found that Governor Charlie Baker and HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders knew that the Home’s management was unqualified for the job.

The report also found that Governor Baker met with former superintendent Bennett Walsh before hiring him to run the Holyoke facility. A meeting that Gov. Baker said he forgot he had.

Lawmakers are now putting pressure on Gov. Baker to answer their questions about that meeting so that the families of veterans who died can have some closure.

“And I think the Governor does need to answer for many of that stuff, and I think the contact for that is the committee hearings that we have when we take up governance legislation,” Senator Velis told 22News.

Lawmakers plan to file a bill that would include many of the recommendations from the legislative report.

They are hoping to have Gov. Baker come back to testify and answer their questions before making major changes to the facility.