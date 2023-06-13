SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In response to Baystate Medical Center’s announcement regarding the pending closure of their Children’s and Adolescent Psychiatric Treatment Unit, Senator Adam Gomez, Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, and Rep. Orlando Ramos have expressed their support for the procedural transition process and the forthcoming expansion of pediatric and children’s beds in the region.

Baystate Medical Center notified the Department of Public Health, in compliance with state regulations, about the closure as part of their plans to transfer the patient beds to a new facility in Holyoke. This transition is expected to double the number of beds in the region from 12 to 24, addressing the pressing need for child and adolescent psychiatric care.

Senator Adam Gomez commended the planned expansion, stating, “This new facility will ultimately double the number of beds in the region to twenty-four and bring much-needed care to historically underserved areas in the region.”

He emphasized the importance of addressing the loss of patient beds in the area and expressed his anticipation for the opening of the Holyoke facility this summer.

Reflecting on previous efforts to secure emergency funding for Baystate, Representative Carlos Gonzalez highlighted the importance of ensuring access to quality mental health care services. “Today, the rest of the adult behavioral health beds remain in Springfield, ensuring continued access to quality mental health care services,” he noted.

Representative Orlando Ramos reassured the community that there would be no disruption of services during the transition, as Baystate has committed to maintaining uninterrupted care. He emphasized the positive impact of the expansion, allowing Baystate to not only continue but also expand their capacity to provide much-needed services in the region.

The closure of Baystate’s current unit represents a procedural step towards the expansion of their psychiatric care offerings for children and adolescents. The transition process will lead to the opening of a larger facility in Holyoke, contributing to the improvement of mental health care services in the region.

Further details regarding the transition are expected to be provided in the near future.