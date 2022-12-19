LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A federal judge in Springfield has dismissed a lawsuit brought by parents who claimed the Ludlow Public Schools kept them in the dark about their children’s gender identity.

The parents sued after staff at the Baird Middle School began using the two children’s preferred names and pronouns and did not discuss this with their parents. The parents had argued this was a violation of their constitutional rights.

However, U.S. District Court Judge Mark Mastroianni disagreed, saying Massachusetts school districts have the obligation to put policies in place that protect students based on their gender identity and there is no exception for parents who object.