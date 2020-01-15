Lawsuit filed to stop MHA from building group home in Holyoke residential area

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mental Health Association is planning to build a group home in a residential neighborhood in Holyoke.

Some Holyoke residents have filed a lawsuit to stop MHA from building the group home in their neighborhood. The Mental Health Association is renovating a single-family home located at 11 Yale Street in Holyoke and turning it into a 16-bedroom recovery facility.

MHA’s group home would help people with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders. They said they want to be good neighbors and support the LGBTQ members of the community struggling with substance abuse and mental health.

They also said the location was large enough to accommodate their needs. Many neighbors have signs in their yard that say “No on Yale”, in reference to the group home project.

We spoke with neighbors today who declined to go camera, but they said lawsuits have been filed to stop MHA’s facility. MHA has started renovating the house and plans to have construction completed in March, despite the ongoing litigation.

They hope to open the group home on April 1.