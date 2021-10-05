Lawsuit settlement reached on Thorton W. Burgess Middle School

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – After years of debate, a settlement has finally been reached regarding the Thorton W. Burgess Middle School in Hampden.

The Hampden and Wilbraham Select Boards, the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District, and the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School Committee all met Tuesday night to officially pass the lawsuit settlement.

The Thorton W. Burgess Middle School will officially close. The Green Meadows School in Hampden will not be used as a K through 8. Now, moving forward, the two towns will work together to come up with a permanent, long-term plan for students in the Hampden-Wilbraham school district.

Under this agreement, at least one school in the district will still remain in Hampden.