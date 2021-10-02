LCC hosts 2-day community market

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – The Ludlow Cultural Council (LCC) is hosting a community market on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The market will take place at the Mack Donnelly Gazebo and Memorial Park located at 11 East Street in Ludlow. The event will feature over 40 vendors each day.

“Community and culture are the focus of this Market,” says Michelle Goncalves, chair of the Ludlow Cultural Council. “We look forward to hosting an event that can bring the town together and offer safe, outdoor activities after a year of social distancing … We selected local vendors who would offer a wide variety of items for sale, ranging from mums to hand-made soaps, from wreaths to quilts, from paintings to essential oils.”

The market will also have live performances, food trucks and more. Saturday’s programming includes:

Chi Yoga workshop, a mix of tai chi and yoga for all ages and experience levels, led by Sharon Palmer

Meet Ludlow Firefighters and LFD Firetruck, in recognition of Fire Prevention Month.

Music performance by The Bad Signs, a high-powered jazzy funk jam oddity

Dance performances by Alegria Dance

Sunday’s programming includes:

Qi Gong with Kim Lawlor, a gentle movement workshop for all ages and experience levels

Interactive Dancin’ with Hoops, a hula hoop performance and interactive experience

Acoustic musical performance by Accousticca

Big Band musical performance by Ludlow Community Band

Both days will have children’s activities set up on the Library Grass including multiple arts and crafts events, and a weekend-long sidewalk chalk competition throughout the gazebo grounds. All activities are free to the public however attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable canned good to support the Ludlow CARES food drive for the Survival Center.