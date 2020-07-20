WATCH LIVE: Leaders from police unions throughout western Massachusetts to discuss concerns on police reform bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Presidents and leaders from law enforcement labor unions throughout western Massachusetts are scheduled to discuss the police reform bill in a news conference in Springfield Monday afternoon.

According to the Massachusetts Legislature, the purpose of the Senate Bill is to reform police standards and shift resources to build a more equitable, fair, and just commonwealth that values Black lives and communities of color.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Law Enforcement Officers of Western Massachusetts, leaders and representatives from more than three dozen law enforcement labor unions will meet Monday to discuss concerns raised by the passage of the police reform bill in the Massachusetts Senate and its status before the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

The news release states that in an open letter to Representative Aaron Michlewitz, House Ways and Means Chairperson, law enforcement leaders worry that the rush to push through legislation will have lasting and damaging consequences for public safety and for all public employees.

The letter was signed by the presidents of 42 labor unions, representing a total of 2,331 sworn police officers and corrections officers in Western Massachusetts.

If the bill is passed by the House it would significantly limit the existing qualified immunity defense. However, it would also include protections that officers need to be able to continue doing their jobs.

The bill passed in the Senate at 4 a.m. on July 14.

