Leaders, police and community discuss gun violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A sudden surge in Springfield gun violence prompted a high-powered news conference late this afternoon in the city’s McKnight District.

Ward Four City Councilor Malo Brown called the news conference that was attended by Mayor Domenic Sarno, Police commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and Brown’s fellow councilor Jesse Lederman.

Two deadly shootings were among the five recent shooting incidents that brought together these city leaders.

Councilor Brown spoke to residents at the corner of St. James Avenue and Dartmouth Street about increasing police presence in the area.

“We’re going to get more police presence. They’re doing their paperwork, it’s something one of the residence said has worked,” Councilor Brown said.

Councilor Brown said that Police Commissioner Clapprood has agreed to keep officers on the streets longer. The surge in gun violence has had an effect on the neighbors who hope this effort towards greater police presence will be beneficial.