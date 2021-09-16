Leadership Pioneer Valley introduces new class

(WWLP) – Leading and connecting communities, that’s the mission of Leadership Pioneer Valley.

On Thursday night, the organization introduced the 10th anniversary of the LEAP Program class. This year’s class features 30 emerging leaders throughout the Pioneer Valley.

The event marks the beginning of an intensive, nine-month leadership development program where participants will be trained on leadership, to diverse relationship-building and a deeper regional understanding. The reception was held at the White Lion Taproom where the recipient of the Tim Brennan award was also announced.

“This is a great opportunity for people to both learn leadership skills, learn more about our region, and be connected with people who they wouldn’t otherwise be connected with so they can make a difference for our future,” said Lora Wondolowski, executive director of Leadership Pioneer Valley.

LPV’s regional leadership development program annually features a diverse class from Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties representing private, nonprofit, educational, and public organizations.