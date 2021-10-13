Leadership Pioneer Valley receives state funds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A leadership program is getting money from the state to help cultivate more leaders in western Massachusetts.

Leadership Pioneer Valley received $50,000 from the state. The organization’s mission is to develop and connect leaders to strengthen the pioneer valley. According to the organization’s executive director, the funds will go towards scholarships to make sure they have a diverse class.

Lora Wondolowski, the executive director of Leadership Pioneer Valley said, “We work to have a class that makes up all the sectors, so businesses, non-profits, the public sector, small businesses so, those who come from non-profits and the public sector just don’t have the tuition dollars for a program like this.”

She also told 22News that state Senator Adam Gomez is an alum of the program.