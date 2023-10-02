SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday, the Allen Bird Club of Springfield will be hosting a presentation about the Everglades.

Presenter Tom Tyning will be hosting the presentation called “The Everglades: Before and After” in the Tolman Auditorium of the Springfield Science Museum.

Tyning is an environmental scientist, teacher, birder, and herpetologist, and will describe the history and ecological importance of this “river of grass” and the area’s other natural wonders.

During the presentation, Tyning will be describing the Everglades’ mix of physical and biological aspects, as well as the efforts to restore the natural flow and quality of water to Everglades National Park in Florida, where a mix of subtropical organisms exists.

The Allen Bird Club is a nonprofit that has been bringing Greater Springfield area birders together since 1912. This presentation is open to the public free of charge and will begin at 7:00 p.m.