LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow Animal Control will be hosting a free dog bite prevention workshop to learn how to be safe around dogs.

This workshop is for kids ages four through ten, as well as their parents, according to Ludlow Animal Control. This workshop is important because more than 50 percent of children are bitten by dogs every year in America, and over 50 percent of dog bites are to children ages five to nine from the family dog.

This hour-long workshop will be held on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at the Hubbard Memorial Library in Ludlow.