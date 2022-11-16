SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) is hosting Allied Health Careers Exploration Night on Wednesday.

This exploration night is an opportunity for anyone that is interested in becoming a healthcare professional, to learn more about STCC’s programs, and to see demonstrations with training equipment, according to a news release sent to 22News from STCC. The event is free, open to students, and to the public.

“We encourage anyone interested in learning more about our programs and health careers to attend,” said Christopher Scott, the dean of the School of Health and Patient Simulation. “We’re opening our doors to high school students, STCC students who are in general studies or other majors, people thinking of changing careers – really anyone who wants to explore our programs and learn about career opportunities in the health field.”

There will be tours of STCC’s SIMS Medical Center, which is a nationally recognized patient simulation facility, as well as tours of the departments. Prospective students are able to ask questions and will experience hands-on opportunities that allow them to have immersive experiences in each of the healthcare professions offered at STCC.

There are dozens of programs to get started on the path to a health career at STCC, such as:

Dental Assistant

Dental Hygiene

Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Emergency Medical Technician

Fire Science

Health Information Technology

Health Science

Medical Assistant

Medical Coding & Billing Specialist

Medical Laboratory Technician

Medical Office Administrative Assistant

Nursing

Occupational Therapy Assistant

Phlebotomy Technician

Physical Therapist Assistant

Respiratory Care

Radiologic Technology

Sterile Processing Technician

Surgical Technology

The event is from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with no registration required. Visitors need to check in with organizers in the first-floor lobby of Building 20, on the Pearl Street side of campus.

“This is a terrific opportunity to see if the healthcare field is a good fit,” Scott said