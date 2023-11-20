SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department will once again take part in the Stephen O’Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate program at the Cyr Arena in Forest Park.

Beginning this Saturday, officers will help teach children of all ages how to ice skate. Sessions will be held every Saturday through the end of the year between 3:00 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. and are free to those interested in attending. Ice skate rentals will be free for children. Parents or guardians must bring a properly fitted bicycle or hockey helmet and gloves for kids to wear while skating.

The ice skate training is not just for Springfield residents, any child interested in learning how to skate can attend.

“Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and I are very happy to see this great community program return for the holidays. Officer O’Brien was truly a wonderful and dedicated officer who gave back to our Springfield community in many ways. I am proud to join with our brave and dedicated men and women in Blue in supporting the return of this Learn to Skate event to continue to honor the memory of Officer Stephen O’Brien and his legacy,” stated Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

The Stephen O’Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate Program is named after Officer O’Brien who died of cancer in 2015 at the age of 56. O’Brien was a native of Springfield and joined the police department in 1986. He was one of the first officers to take part in ice skating training at Cyr Arena.

“Officer O’Brien was not only a dedicated police officer but he also gave back to the community in many ways, including coaching and mentoring children in our area. I look forward to carrying on Officer O’Brien’s legacy of teaching children how to ice skate and having our officers out on the ice to connect with children to show they are positive role models for the youth in our community,” said Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

This will be the 27th anniversary of the Learn-to-Skate program.