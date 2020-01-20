Lebron James Jr., Sierra Canyon to play last day of 2020 Hoophall Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The 19th Annual Spalding Hoophall Classic will come to a close Monday and feature some high-profile teams and players.

Sierra Canyon School, a top-ranked school out of California featuring players with NBA bloodlines, will play Monday at 1:00 p.m at Springfield College’s Blake Center Arena.

Lebron James Jr. and Zaire Wade, sons of NBA legends Lebron James and Dwyane Wade, both play for Sierra Canyon.

The two superstars are known for their regular attendance of their son’s games. Lebron James and the Lakers will face the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden Monday night at 7:30 p.m.

Bronny James and Sierra Canyon will be playing in The Hoophall Classic this morning at 11 here at Springfield College. College officials said there’s “a good chance” Lebron may show up here in Springfield to see his son play. pic.twitter.com/xE1B4WdPzD — Hector Molina (@hectormolinaTV) January 20, 2020

“The Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to continue its longstanding tradition of hosting the top players and programs in the country in the Birthplace of Basketball.” -John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Tickets for Monday’s games are sold out.

The following is a full schedule of the rest of the games that will wrap up the showcase:

9:00 a.m. Bishop O’Connell High School, VA vs. Mater Dei High School, CA.

11:00 a.m. DeMatha Catholic High School, MD vs. Rancho Christian School of CA

1:00 p.m. Paul VI High School, VA vs. Sierra Canyon School, CA

3:00 p.m. Oak Hill Academy, VA vs. Bishop Gorman High School, NV

5:00 p.m. McEachern High School, GA vs. Montverde Academy, FL

7:00 p.m. Springfield Central High School, MA vs. St. John’s High School, MA

22News Reporter Hector Molina will be covering the showcase. You can watch the full report on 22News starting at 5:00 p.m.