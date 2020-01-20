Lebron James spotted in Springfield watching son play basketball

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Lebron James was in the birthplace of basketball Monday to watch his son Lebron James Jr. play in the 2020 Hoophall Classic.

Lebron James Jr. plays for Sierra Canyon School which was scheduled to play at 1PM against Paul VI High School at Springfield College.

Lebron James was trending on Twitter Monday afternoon due to his day in Massachusetts. Here are some of the tweets trending:

Swag Surfin when he’s not hoopin pic.twitter.com/aage2HFLwV — Hector Molina (@hectormolinaTV) January 20, 2020

.@KingJames is in the building to watch Sierra Canyon 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lc9dfY5KgO — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2020

Lebron has been spotted in #Springfield watching his sons basketball game at the Hoophall Classic! #HHClassic #LebronJames pic.twitter.com/t0dP36vv8M — Ariana Tourangeau (@ArianaWWLP) January 20, 2020

THE KING HAS ARRIVED! Lebron is at Blake Arena to watch his son Lebron Jr. and Sierra Canyon. King James is in Springfield. pic.twitter.com/qoAcNQHmT4 — Hector Molina (@hectormolinaTV) January 20, 2020

Go ahead, get right King 👑🕺 pic.twitter.com/0ap0sOoJZ6 — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2020

Packed house here for Lebron James Jr and Sierra Canyon to take the floor at 1. pic.twitter.com/szBHyHeRoA — Hector Molina (@hectormolinaTV) January 20, 2020

LeBron stopped to make this fan's day 🙏



(via mrjamesfortune/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/mbCcsjdN7P — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2020

LeBron James last 7 games

➖➖➖

26.4 PPG

11.0 APG

8.7 RPG

51% FG



Greatest Year 17 in NBA history 👑 pic.twitter.com/FiD1JM0SCP — Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopNBA) January 18, 2020

Lebron James and the Lakers will face the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden Monday night at 7:30 p.m.

