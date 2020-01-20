Lebron James spotted in Springfield watching son play basketball

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Lebron James was in the birthplace of basketball Monday to watch his son Lebron James Jr. play in the 2020 Hoophall Classic.
Lebron James Jr. plays for Sierra Canyon School which was scheduled to play at 1PM against Paul VI High School at Springfield College.
Lebron James was trending on Twitter Monday afternoon due to his day in Massachusetts. Here are some of the tweets trending:
Lebron James and the Lakers will face the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden Monday night at 7:30 p.m.
Do you see Lebron James in Springfield? Send us a photo by emailing Reportit@wwlp.com!