Lecture addressing the opioid epidemic held at AIC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Lecturers and members of the Springfield Narcotics Unit addressed the opioid epidemic during a talk at AIC Monday afternoon.

State and local lawmakers have been cracking down on opioid abuse. There were nearly 2000 opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts in 2018 alone.

Monday afternoon’s event focused on both the physical and physiological effects of opioid use and how to recognize when someone is addicted to opioids.

“We are here to provide awareness with drug addiction,” said Springfield Police Sgt. Jaime Bruno. “But also the other factor involving drug addiction is ‘what does it look like out on the street?'”

This lecture was part of the college’s Desmond Tutu Public Health Lecture series.