SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In-person sports betting begins Tuesday morning in Massachusetts at the state’s three casinos.

Anyone 21 years of age or older will be able to walk into the sports books at the state’s casinos and lay their dollars on the line for a variety of sports and competitions.

On Monday, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission approved certificates for operation for MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor, and Plainridge Park Casino to begin accepting bets. Massachusetts will become the 33rd state to get in the action of legal sports betting.

Wagers can only be placed in-person for now, with mobile sports betting scheduled to commence in early March, though no exact date has yet been given.

The Massachusetts retail betting launch will occur just in time for the Super Bowl and March Madness.

Tuesday, Mayor Domenic Sarno will make the first bet at MGM Springfield alongside Bruins Hall of Fame defenseman Ray Bourque. Tuesday morning’s program begins at 9:15, with betting beginning at 10:00 A.M.