SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Knight has died.

He was as iconic as he was controversial- the longtime Indiana Hoosiers coach was known his fiery temper, but also his winning brand of basketball.

Knight was a college basketball coach for more than 40 season, but was best known for his 30-year career with Indiana university, leading them to three national championships. In 1984 he coached the U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team to a gold medal in Los Angeles. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991.

At the time of his retirement, he held the record for the most wins for a coach in college basketball history. The Basketball Hall of Fame told 22News that their curator is working on something for Knight. Let’s just hope it’s not someone throwing a chair across the court.

Knight was 83 years old.