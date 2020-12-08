Legislation passed to improve dirt roads, private ways in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council has approved legislation that will benefit roads in Springfield.

The legislation was created by City Councilor Orlando Ramos and will hold developers accountable for paving dirt roads on which homes are built.

“The fact that private ways were constructed without meeting today’s acceptable engineering standards means that they are more susceptible to potholes, washout, or erosion,” Ramos said. “I’m glad we’ve finally put an end to the practice of allowing developers to build on dirt roads!”

The hope is that new roadways will meet the standards of a public way.