Legislation proposed to destroy illegal dirt bikes in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The mayor of Springfield is urging lawmakers to strengthen penalties for removing recreational vehicles from illegally operating on public roads.

Bill H.1842 is an Act relative to the use of recreation vehicles in the City of Springfield is sponsored by City Councilor Orlando Ramos, and co-sponsored by Bud Williams, Jacob Oliveira and Michael Finn, and State Senator Adam Gomez.

A public virtual hearing is being held by the Joint Committee on the Judiciary regarding the petition relative to the use of recreation vehicles in the City of Springfield on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The legislation would support efforts in addressing the illegal operation of recreational vehicles such as dirt bikes and ATVs on the streets of Springfield. According to the bill, the Springfield Police will hold the impounded recreation or off-highway for 90 days to verify the whether or not the vehicle is stolen. After the 90 days hold for verification, the city may petition the superior court of a proceeding in rem to order forfeiture of the recreational vehicles.

If a final order results in forfeiture, the city can use the recreational vehicle by law enforcement or other public agency, sale at public auction, or crushing/destroying it.

Penalties include a fine of not less than $250 for a first violation and not less than $500 nor more than $2,500 for a second or subsequent violation.

Petitioners include:

Orlando Ramos, 9th Hampden

Carlos González, 10th Hampden

Adam Gomez, Hampden

Jacob R. Oliveira, 7th Hampden

Michael J. Finn, 6th Hampden

Bud L. Williams, 11th Hampden

Mayor Sarno Testimony Letter in Support of HB-1842