Legislators support New England’s largest African American festival

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts legislators gathered in Springfield on Monday to financially support New England’s largest African American Festival.

The Soul Stone festival received a $25,000 donation to help continue its community enrichment. The festival began as a community picnic to bring together the Mason Square community in 1989.

Since then, it has grown into a three day festival of family, community activities and cultural enrichment. The donated funds will go toward continuing a legacy of first-class entertainment at the annual festival.

Andrew Cade, the Stone Soul Director of Entertainment told 22News, “We have local and national entertainment. So it takes a lot of money to bring that caliber of entertainment into our city. We have to have chairs and tents. A number of things associated with that as well.”

State Senator James Welch and Representatives Bud Williams, Jose Tosado and Carlos Gonzalez made up the state delegation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories