Legislators support New England’s largest African American festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts legislators gathered in Springfield on Monday to financially support New England’s largest African American Festival.

The Soul Stone festival received a $25,000 donation to help continue its community enrichment. The festival began as a community picnic to bring together the Mason Square community in 1989.

Since then, it has grown into a three day festival of family, community activities and cultural enrichment. The donated funds will go toward continuing a legacy of first-class entertainment at the annual festival.

Andrew Cade, the Stone Soul Director of Entertainment told 22News, “We have local and national entertainment. So it takes a lot of money to bring that caliber of entertainment into our city. We have to have chairs and tents. A number of things associated with that as well.”

State Senator James Welch and Representatives Bud Williams, Jose Tosado and Carlos Gonzalez made up the state delegation.