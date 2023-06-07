SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local LEGO artists from western Massachusetts will be displaying their LEGO creations at the Springfield Brick Convention.

The Springfield Brick Convention will be the first-ever LEGO convention in Springfield and will be supporting Creations for Charity with a portion of the proceeds going to the nonprofit, according to a news release from Brick Convention.

The LEGO displays by local LEGO artists include cities, trains, robots, and mosaics. Many of the local displayers are Adult Fans of LEGO, referred to as “AFOLs”, who build, play, and display creations that are built with LEGO bricks.

There are over 300 LEGO Users Group for Adult Fans of LEGO that are all around the world. Back in 2010, the company estimated that there were almost 40,000 AFOLs in the world. That number has increased with estimates from 200,000 to over 1,000,000. There are several famous AFOLs, such as David Beckham, Ed Sheeran, and Britney Spears who have all publicly talked about their affection for LEGO.

Courtesy of Bricks Convention

The local LEGO artists have been displaying their creations all over Massachusetts and around the world. They have won several awards for their displays and their LEGO masterpieces will be some of the highlights of the Springfield Brick Convention. Attendees will see skyscrapers, cities, trains, spaceships, and more. One of the exhibits built by local LEGO artists is a massive LEGO city with moving LEGO trains.

Other attractions at the event will include:

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors

Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe

Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with

Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets

The Springfield Brick Convention will be at the MassMutual Center on August 19-20. Tickets are $14.99 and are available for either Saturday or Sunday.