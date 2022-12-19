SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s first-ever LEGO convention in August 2023 at the MassMutual Center has been rescheduled to a later date.

The Springfield Brick Convention has rescheduled their August 5th and 6th date to August 19th and 20th to increase the capacity and size of the event, according to a news release from Brick Convention. The LEGO fan convention will be twice the size as originally planned at the MassMutual Center. The Springfield Brick Convention will be one of the largest LEGO events in the world, so early booking is highly recommended before they sell out.

Photo courtesy of Brick Convention

Anyone with tickets to the original August 5th and 6th dates are advised that physical tickets that show the original date and time will still be honored for the new Saturday and Sunday time slots. Fans with digital tickets will be transferred as well and will either be issued new tickets or the event date will automatically change in their ticket account.

The event will be supporting Creations for Charity, where a portion of the proceeds at the event are going to the all-volunteer nonprofit organization. Creations for Charity is an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged kids during the holidays.

Professional LEGO artists from around the United States will display their amazing LEGO creations and meet fans. There will also be meet-and-greets with different LEGO celebrities. People will be able to get creative in the Construction Zone, with thousands of bricks available, along with live builds to watch and engage with. Galleries will also be set up with life-sized LEGO models on display.

Additional attractions:

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors

Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe

Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with

Castle Build Zone: build a medieval LEGO creation onsite

Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets

Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

Tickets are $15 plus taxes and are available for either Saturday, August 19, or Sunday, August 20.